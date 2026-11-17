Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Gujarat as part of his ongoing Aura Tour. While in the city, the 'Sardar Ji' actor decided to enjoy the wildlife as he visited the GIR National Park Safari.

On Tuesday, Diljit uploaded a video of himself from the Safari session. In the clip, he was seen with a camera and binoculars as he was traveling through the jungle in a jeep with his team. We could also see lions and other wild animals during the Safari.

"GIR National Park Safari Gujarat 🇮🇳 AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 (Globe emoji) (sic)," read the caption on the post.

For the unversed, Diljit is expected to perform in Ahmedabad on November 21, 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium.

As part of his Aura Tour, Diljit recently performed in Indore, where he recited poet Rahat Indori's famous couplet amid restrictions on 4 songs at his concert in the city.

Openly expressing his displeasure, Diljit said on the stage, “Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte (Don't sing this, don't sing that, you can't do this, you can't do that)”.

After this, the singer and actor recited the poem. “Humare mooh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, humare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai, Ye sab dhuan hai, koi aasman thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahin lekin humari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (What comes out of our mouths is the truth, We don't have your tongue in our mouths. If they are against us, let them be, it's not life, it's all smoke, it's not the sky. I know the enemy is no less, but they don't have their life on the palm of their hand like we do. Everyone's blood is mixed in this soil, This isn't anyone's father's India)," he said

For those who do not know, the Child protection authorities flagged Diljit's songs ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Case’ and ‘Jatt Uthe Fire Karda’. They raised concerns over the possible impact of these songs on children.

--IANS

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