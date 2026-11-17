New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Several passengers travelling from Bagdogra to Ahmedabad were left stranded after a SpiceJet flight was reportedly delayed multiple times before being cancelled, forcing travellers to make expensive last-minute travel arrangements and seek accommodation on their own.

The disruption triggered frustration among passengers, with some alleging that alternative flight tickets were available only at sharply higher fares, significantly increasing their travel costs.

According to passengers, around 50 to 70 people were affected by the cancellation.

One of the affected travellers, Kajal Mohta, took to Instagram to criticise the airline's handling of the situation and questioned the lack of support provided to stranded passengers.

She said the flight, originally scheduled to depart at 6 a.m., was first delayed to 8 a.m. and then further postponed to 10 a.m. before being cancelled altogether.

"Our Bagdogra to Ahmedabad flight kept getting delayed (6–8, then 8–10) and was eventually CANCELLED," she stated.

"Now 50–70 passengers are stranded in a small town, figuring out hotels and spending over Rs 1 lakh collectively on unexpected expenses. This is our hard-earned money, time and peace of mind. Where is the accountability?" Mohta noted.

Describing the experience as “absolutely pathetic service,” Mohta said passengers were left scrambling for alternatives after the cancellation.

She alleged that many travellers were being forced to pay substantially higher fares on other airlines to reach Ahmedabad.

In her social media post, Mohta said the incident had cost passengers not only money but also valuable time and peace of mind.

She questioned the airline's accountability and sought guidance from other users on how to pursue refunds, compensation and formal complaints with government authorities.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with several social media users criticising SpiceJet and sharing similar experiences involving flight delays and cancellations.

Some users recounted their own travel disruptions, while others questioned why passengers continued to choose the airline despite recurring complaints on social media.

--IANS

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