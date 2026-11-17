Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while emphasising the need to work for peace, stability and predictability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

In his address at the 23rd ASEAN Summit here, the Prime Minister said that India believes in a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and that the future of the region depends on "cooperation and not competition".

Underlining that India remains firmly committed to ASEAN’s unity and centrality, the Prime Minister stated that 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' and 'VIKSIT BHARAT 2047' will help meet the shared aspirations of the people of India and ASEAN.

PM Modi also said that at a time of global uncertainties, shared values, a common global outlook and deep cultural ties between India and ASEAN have given a new dimension to the partnership. He stated that India’s ACT EAST policy has given new momentum to India-ASEAN ties.

Alluding to the importance of technology for the future of the world, he emphasised that India and ASEAN should not just be consumers of technologies, but should co-create them and work together to skill their people.

The Prime Minister noted that 2027 will be a special year for the India-ASEAN relationship as the two sides will be celebrating 35 years of their ties and 5 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister suggested several proposals to strengthen India-ASEAN engagements, including a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan on enhancing connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and seafarers’ security.

A joint cyber forensics training programme for capacity building in the region, ASEAN-India Nuclear Energy Technical Exchanges, ASEAN-India Space Hackathon, cooperation in mining and critical minerals and a free e-visa for tourists from the ASEAN countries also figured in the proposals.

Besides, ASEAN-India Youth Connect through Youth Summit, Young Parliamentarian Exchanges and Start-up Hackathons, enhancing scholarships for ASEAN countries at Nalanda University, and ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at the 'WAVES 2027' formed part of the proposals.

PM Modi thanked the President of Philippines for hosting the Summit and congratulated President Marcos for the successful Chairship of ASEAN under the theme ‘Navigating Our Future, Together’ and its support as a Country Coordinator for India.

PM Modi also conveyed good wishes to the Prime Minister of Singapore as the incoming chair of ASEAN.

--IANS

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