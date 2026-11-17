New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) With the headline inflation breaching the RBI’s 6 per cent upper tolerance band for the first time in the new series, the Central Bank is likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps each during the December and February monetary policy committee (MPC) reviews, a report showed on Tuesday.

The repo rate is heading toward a terminal near 6.25 per cent from the current 5.5 per cent as the cycle runs on, with the risk skewed to more rather than less, according to the report by Choice Institutional Equities.

India's retail inflation pushed past the RBI's upper tolerance limit in October, with the headline CPI climbing to 6.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent in September, the first breach of the 6 per cent ceiling in the new CPI series.

“The move is no longer a narrow, food-only story. Core inflation firmed again to 4.6 per cent from 4.5 per cent, and the share of the basket inflating faster than 4 per cent widened dramatically to around 60 per cent, against roughly 37 per cent only a month earlier. In other words, almost two-thirds of what the average household buys is now rising faster than the mid-point of the RBI's target,” the report noted.

Food and beverages inflation accelerated to 8.5 per cent from 7.4 per cent, and the narrower food index reached a new-series high of 8.9 per cent. What makes October uncomfortable is the breadth. Vegetables jumped to 10.9 per cent, the highest in the new series, as wholesale vegetable prices began to cool, “which tells us the retail pass-through is still catching up,” said the report.

Dairy is now one of the stickiest lines in the basket. Milk, eggs and dairy inflation hit a series-high 5.6 per cent, up from near 3 per cent in January 2026, and the driver is not seasonality but the cooperatives themselves.

Amul, Mother Dairy and Nandini have raised prices almost every other month to defend thin spreads, taking average retail milk to about Rs 63 per litre from Rs 59 in March, according to the report.

Rural inflation rose to 6.6 per cent while urban climbed to 5.4 per cent, both accelerating sharply, with the urban number now rising faster than before as the food shock reaches cities through processed products, eating out and transport.

The WPI inflation accelerated to 12.3 per cent from 11.4 per cent, running at almost twice the pace of CPI, with fuel and power at 32.8 per cent and crude close to doubling; most of the wholesale cost build-up is still waiting to reach the shelf.

“The breach pulls the RBI into a corner. We see 25bps hikes at both the December and February reviews,” said the report.

--IANS

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