New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India’s double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has been elected to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026–2030 term, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Tuesday.

Congratulating the 23-year-old on her election, the NRAI shared the development on X, saying, “Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on being elected as a member of the ISSF Athletes Committee. Making India proud, always!”

Bhaker was nominated as a candidate in the Pistol category, competing against nine other contenders for two elected positions. The voting process was held alongside the ISSF World Championships in Cairo and Doha, with eligible athletes participating in the respective competitions casting their votes.

The Indian shooter had outlined an agenda focused on strengthening athletes’ representation in decisions concerning the sport. Among her priorities were greater consistency in competition rules, improved financial and commercial opportunities, stronger welfare provisions and accessible channels through which athletes could raise concerns.

She had also highlighted the need to safeguard the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and secure its place in the long-term Olympic programme. Other proposals included higher prize money at ISSF World Cups, more opportunities for athletes through commercial partnerships, and the use of digital platforms to bring shooting to wider audiences.

Speaking about her candidature, Manu had said, "Having competed at the highest level, I have experienced first-hand both the opportunities and

challenges that come with being an international athlete. I believe that athletes should not just be participants in the sport but also active voices in shaping its future.

"My vision is to work towards greater stability in competition rules, better financial and commercial opportunities, stronger athlete welfare systems and a more accessible platform for athletes to raise their concerns. I want to contribute towards building an environment where athletes feel heard, supported and secure, both during and beyond their sporting careers."

Athlete welfare was another key part of her agenda, with Bhaker advocating a confidential grievance redressal mechanism, improved mental health support at competitions and career-transition pathways to help shooters prepare for life after retirement.

The ISSF Athletes Committee acts as a link between competitors and the sport’s international governing body. It gathers feedback from athletes, advises on rules and regulations, and works to improve competition conditions, welfare, and the promotion of clean sport.

Bhaker’s election adds to an already distinguished career. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, she became the first Indian athlete in independent India’s history to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics, claiming bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pistol and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

--IANS

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