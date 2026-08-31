PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Kyrgyzstan, interacts with Indian community members

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Bishkek and interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him.

PM Modi had unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

"In Bishkek this morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the city. Gandhi Ji’s thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community gathered outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial to meet him.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met members of different communities in Bishkek.

PM Modi arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek for a two-day visit on Sunday. During this, he is scheduled to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

After landing in Bishkek, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Mr Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome. Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after."

The Prime Minister also received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Bishkek. The Indian community members chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they welcomed PM Modi in Bishkek.

"From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening," PM Modi posted on X.

He also witnessed cultural performances from the people of Kyrgyzstan and appreciated their performances.

A few yoga enthusiasts also performed Yoga to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," PM Modi said in the departure statement before he emplaned for his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

"I also look forward to meeting President (Sadyr) Zhaparov (Kyrgyzstan) and other SCO leaders, and to attending the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen civilisational connect with the region, and advance shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world.

--IANS

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