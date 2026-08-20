August 20, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

PM Modi outlines opportunities for Japan to partner Indian companies, start-ups in defence sector

PM Modi outlines opportunities for Japan to partner Indian companies, start-ups in defence sector

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan as Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is on an official visit to India, called on him on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his detailed discussions with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi when she visited India recently for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July, and appreciated the steady momentum in defence collaboration between India and Japan.

"Pleased to receive Defence Minister of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi. Had an excellent conversation on deepening defence and security ties between India and Japan. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is an important anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi also outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and highlighted the importance of India-Japan defence and security cooperation in furthering peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

"Prime Minister outlined opportunities for Japan to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly for co-development and co-production under the aegis of ‘Make in India.’ Defence Minister Koizumi briefed the Prime Minister about the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed the Government of Japan’s continued commitment towards deepening ties with India," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after the meeting.

Koizumi, who met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier in the day, said that he will devote all his efforts to turning discussions into concrete outcomes.

“When the meeting concluded, Minister of Defence Singh put his arm around me and expressed his delight, saying, 'It was a very fruitful meeting.' We were able to make a new start in accelerating Japan-India defence cooperation. Moving forward, I will devote all my efforts to turning today's discussions into concrete outcomes in order to further strengthen our personal trust relationship. Minister of Defence Singh, thank you very much,” noted Koizumi.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment amid heightened global tensions.

They also expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in July 2026, both Singh and Koizumi affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to deepen operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner. They accordingly affirmed their commitment to strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation and signed the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.

“The Memorandum provides a framework for further advancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security. Specifically, it includes the strengthening of cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy, including information sharing in the field of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), as well as enhanced cooperation in areas such as Search and Rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),” read the Joint Statement.

–IANS

/as

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