PM Modi has launched schemes for every farmer’s need: Nirmala Sitharaman

Madanapalle, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced comprehensive schemes addressing every major requirement of farmers with the objective of transforming their lives and strengthening agricultural livelihoods.

She said farmer welfare has remained at the centre of governance under PM Modi, citing initiatives such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for direct benefit transfers and Kisan Credit Cards for institutional credit.

The Finance Minister was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture at Madanapalle in Annamayya district.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh and others attended the programme.

Sitharaman said ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential agricultural inputs had remained a priority of the government.

She noted that despite global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in West Asia that pushed import costs of urea to around Rs 3,000 per bag, farmers continued to receive it at Rs 300 per bag, with the Centre providing a subsidy of about Rs 2,700 per bag.

The Union Minister said climate-resilient agricultural practices were being promoted through scientifically developed seed varieties capable of withstanding extreme heat and dry spells.

She said the GOBARdhan initiative converts rural waste into clean biogas, while solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme provide farmers with reliable solar-powered electricity for irrigation.

Sitharaman added that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana provides crop insurance protection against losses and unforeseen risks.

The Finance Minister said the Centre, in coordination with state governments, had expanded support across agriculture and allied sectors by deploying mobile veterinary units and veterinary services to strengthen dairy and fisheries livelihoods.

She said that following the mandate received by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2024, the Governments of India and Andhra Pradesh were committed to transforming Rayalaseema into “Ratnala Seema” (land of gems and prosperity).

Referring to the proposed horticulture initiative, Sitharaman said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had envisioned an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore project across 10 districts, including eight districts of Rayalaseema and two adjoining districts, to establish a world-class Global Horticulture Hub.

She said the initiative was being launched with the support of PM Modi and financial assistance from multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to the Minister, the project aims to introduce world-class technologies and improve water-use efficiency in agriculture.

Sitharaman said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, two transformative initiatives had been launched: the development of the Global Horticulture Hub across 10 districts and the establishment of the Indian School of Agriculture at Madanapalle.

She said these initiatives reflected the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, and the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Finance Minister added that PM Modi has consistently placed the dignity, welfare and sustainable empowerment of farmers at the core of governance.

--IANS

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