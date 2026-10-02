Top UAE official lauds Indian pilot's courage during 'dangerous terrorist act'

Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (IANS) Anwar Gargash, an Advisor to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed, on Friday praised Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage and professionalism during what he described as Wednesday's “dangerous terrorist act”.

“The Indian pilot at 'Flydubai,' Smit Machchhar, deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” Gargash wrote on X.

“Far from the easy reduction of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he added.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that a specialised team of public prosecutors have been tasked with investigating the incident and determining its circumstances and causes.

“The Ministry emphasised that the UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation, in accordance with applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies its flag. Consequently, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board, even if they occur outside the country's territory,” read the statement.

The ministry also indicated that the investigation will examine all aspects of the incident, its motives, and whether there was any connection to terrorist activity or intent, or any prior planning or direction.

“The UAE also expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi authorities, commending their cooperation and handling of the incident,” said the ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister's spokesperson David Mencer said the attempt to bring down a Flydubai flight on Wednesday seemed similar to the September 11 attacks in the United States.

"That's what it certainly looks like. This could have been very similar to 9/11. There is a detail that may have been missed. When an Israeli passenger and a crew member managed to get into the cockpit, they found that the Omani pilot was not sitting in the pilot's seat. He was standing over the controls and appeared to be trying to sabotage the controls and destroy the aircraft's control systems while attacking the brave Indian pilot. Let's be clear: this man wanted to bring down the aircraft. You cannot help but make the comparison between 9/11 and this attack," Mencer told IANS in an exclusive interview.

–IANS

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