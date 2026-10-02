October 02, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Khloe Kardashian says her daughter is convincing her to have 3rd child

Khloe Kardashian says her daughter is convincing her to have 3rd child

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian has shared that her daughter has urged her to have a 3rd child. She has True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with her 35-year-old ex-partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

And their eldest child is hoping she can give her a sister using a frozen embryo. She spoke with guest, 33-year-old TV personality Paige DeSorbo on the latest episode of her ‘Khloe in Wonder Land’ podcast. She said, "All True does, she wants a sister”.

Khloe, welcomed Tatum through surrogacy in 2022, said she has an embryo "in the freezer" from having IVF with Tristan.

The reality star said, "She's on ice, but I just don't know”. Having 4 sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 47, Kim Kardashian, 45, Kendall Jenner, 30, and 29-year-old Kylie Jenner, has affirmed her belief that "girls need a sister".

She shared, But am I just programmed to think that?" Paige does not have a sister, but is very close with her brother, as she said, "I think being close with your siblings is honestly a testament to your parents because I know a lot of siblings who don't even speak”.

She shared that she and her brother's fiancee treat each other like sisters, as she said, "She doesn't have a sister. I don't have a sister. The other I went to FaceTime her, and she was at my mom's house. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was just calling to check in on my sister’”.

Khloe said, "That is your new sister. True can still have that, without the freezer baby”.

--IANS

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