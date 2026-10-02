India, Cyprus advance strategic partnership through high-level engagements

Nicosia, Oct 2 (IANS) India and Cyprus are advancing their strategic partnership through high-level diplomatic engagements, with India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, attending the country's Independence Day celebrations and meeting President Nikos Christodoulides, the High Commission of India in Nicosia said on Friday.

“High Commissioner Mr. Manish attended the Independence Day reception at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on 1 October 2026, marking the 66th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus,” the High Commission stated on X.

It said that the High Commissioner greeted Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commissioner also attended the ceremonial military parade.

“The High Commissioner also greeted First Lady Mrs. Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, H.E. Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mrs. Maria Hadjisolomou Kombos. The occasion reflected the warmth of India–Cyprus friendship as our countries take their Strategic Partnership forward,” noted the High Commission.

On Thursday, the High Commissioner met Defence Attache Group Captain Perminder C Antil.

“Their discussion focused on taking forward the India–Cyprus Defence Cooperation Roadmap for 2026–2031 and the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program. High Commissioner emphasised sustained engagement and practical outcomes. The two discussed opportunities for exchanges, training and maritime cooperation, areas identified by both countries’ leaders for further development,” the High Commission stated on X.

On Monday, the High Commissioner met Evie Tsolaki, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works of Cyprus, and discussed various avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

“High Commissioner Mr. Manish met Ms Evie Tsolaki, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works of the Republic of Cyprus, and discussed avenues to further strengthen India-Cyprus cooperation in connectivity, transport and the maritime sector,” the High Commission stated on X.

“The interaction focused on deeper linkages and practical collaboration in these areas, contributing to the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries,” it added.

–IANS

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