'Bowlers leaked runs, could have had better plans,' says Dhir ahead of third ODI against WI

New Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) India’s bowlers have leaked runs due to poor execution of plans, and young batting all-rounder Naman Dhir said the side is working on better plans ahead of the third and final ODI against the West Indies, to be played at the New PCA Stadium on Saturday.

While India’s top-order batters have flourished, their new-ball bowling attack has floundered, with the side taking only one scalp in the opening 10 overs of the first two matches in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati while conceding 177 runs in the mandatory power-play phase.

In Guwahati, on a placid pitch, India gave away 405 runs, thus raising concerns over the performances of back-up pacers in the run-up to the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“As a bowling unit, yes, we would like to do better and try to stop the West Indies to a lower total. If you see, that wicket was also good, and the ground’s dimensions on one side were small. Yes, we leaked more runs and could have gone with better plans. But bounce will be more in South Africa, and it will help the fast bowlers there,” said Dhir in the pre-match press conference.

Dhir is set for a memorable homecoming on Saturday, as New Chandigarh is set to host its maiden men’s ODI. Addressing media queries regarding his specific role within the playing XI, Dhir revealed that the team management has given him complete clarity on his responsibilities.

“The communication was very simple - I will be batting at number six and seven, where I have played in IPL. Another crucial role of mine is also to be the fifth and sixth bowler, so that the team could utilise me there, and that’s been the communication so far,” he said.

On adjusting to batting in the lower-middle order, Dhir pointed out that the transition is primarily a mental adjustment rather than a technical overhaul. “I guess there are not many technical changes. You can make mental changes, as there’s less time to bat at number six or seven.

“But I have had the experience of playing in the IPL at number seven last season. It is not new for me & it is not difficult for me. I am suitable there or at the top with my technique,” Dhir explained.

Dispelling perceptions that he is a part-time option with the ball, Dhir clarified that the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League had previously led to him not getting any overs to roll his arm over.

“I had been bowling from the start. My bowling hasn’t been seen much due to the Impact Player rule in the IPL. I am not required there that much, but I do bowl regularly for my state. But since I have come into the IPL, I have worked a little more on my bowling, especially while being in the Mumbai Indians camp, as they have helped me a lot,” he stated.

Reflecting on the opportunity to represent the country on his home ground, Dhir expressed gratitude for this occasion in his life. “I had no idea that I would be picked in the Indian team and would play a match at my home ground. I have played a lot here and know it well. After the Sher-e-Punjab tournament, I had no idea about getting a call-up to the Indian team. It is a great feeling full of gratitude, and I always want to give my best.”

Dhir also provided an early assessment of the surface at the venue. “I will keep it simple. I will think that I have extra pressure and responsibility to do well here. I will do what I have been doing. I haven't seen the wicket yet, and we can’t assess and prepare accordingly. If it's prepared as per what I know, it will be a good total of 290-300.”

Asked about his batting approach during pressure situations, Dhir stressed the importance of remaining adaptable. “The plan is simple - I will not go in with a fixed plan if I get a chance to bat. It depends on the situation and the demand of the team. So, as per that, I will plan my batting innings in the game.”

Dhir also highlighted the valuable bowling inputs he has received from senior teammate Ravindra Jadeja. “I have spoken to Jaddu bhai. He has given me simple plans to bowl according to the batsman. Like, I can bowl in an attacking manner if I have to get wickets, or if I have to contain the batsman, then I can have simple lines to bowl to them.

“The batting is always in my mind, irrespective of what the game is. It was good that we won the match by chasing a huge total. As far as bowling is concerned, I had a big side while bowling to the right-hander, so I was using that. I was trying to bowl with simple plans and see what it would yield and not try to do anything on my own,” he concluded.

--IANS

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