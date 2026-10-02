2027 Men’s ODI World Cup could be 'swan song' for Rohit and Kohli, says Shaun Pollock

Cape Town, Oct 2 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock believes the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup could serve as the ultimate ‘swan song’ for India’s batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while backing co-hosts South Africa as prime contenders for winning the title.

The 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will run from October 2 to November 21 next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. “I think it’s also going to be a swan song for him (Rohit) and a couple of players.

“This Cricket World Cup could be their last swan song, players like Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc, who have been unbelievable servants for One-Day International games. So that’s the excitement, as this is a stage for those guys for the last time to show how good they are,” Pollock was quoted as saying by the ICC on Friday.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara backed the Proteas to make a strong run on home turf after 24 years, while praising the revamped 14-team format. “South Africa hosting after 24 years, I fancy them this time around. I think they are going to be my No.1 team. It’s a great format. I believe getting as many teams as possible is good.”

Lara, however, warned against writing off two-time champions West Indies as they prepare to navigate the main event qualification pathway. “Don’t rule out the West Indies rolling through the qualifiers, getting in there and causing some chaos.”

Examining the fixture list, Pollock noted a touch of irony in South Africa’s opening match against New Zealand. “I like some matchups initially. Australia against India first up and then from a South African perspective, first game against New Zealand after what they did to us at the T20 World Cup.”

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch reflected on the electric atmosphere surrounding the marquee India-Pakistan fixture, to be played on October 10 in Johannesburg. “It’s just a great rivalry, and I love looking at that contest. The excitement, the energy, it’s been a one-sided contest over the last couple of years, but that is something else to experience in person.”

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi cautioned against underestimating co-hosts Zimbabwe, pointing to past competitive fixtures between the sides. “We witnessed first-hand. They (Zimbabwe) gave us a good run at the T20 World Cup, so you know that quality players can put you under pressure and you got to be on your mark pretty much most of the tournament.”

--IANS

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