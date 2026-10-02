Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Sujeet, Ankush, Parveen, sepaktakraw team and Nethra on winning medals

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, the Indian men’s quadrant sepaktakraw team and sailor Nethra Kumanan on their medal-winning performances in the Asian Games 2026, hailing their determination and dedication across wrestling, boxing, sepaktakraw and sailing.

Sujeet Kalkal ended India’s wait for a wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2026 with a stunning comeback victory in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, overcoming Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiyev 10-9 in a dramatic final at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre on Friday.

“Congratulations to Sujeet on winning the Men’s 65kg Freestyle Wrestling Gold at the Asian Games after a thrilling victory in the final. On his Asian Games debut, he has delivered India’s first Wrestling Gold of this edition. It is indeed a memorable triumph! Wishing him the very best for the times to come,” Modi posted on X.

For most of the match, the 23-year-old Indian was behind 2-9, but then pulled off a remarkable late rally by scoring eight consecutive points in the final stages and won from Kudiyev to secure India's first wrestling gold at the Games.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Ankush Panghal after the Indian boxer secured gold in the men’s 80kg category with a dominant 4-0 victory over South Korea’s Minseong Kim at the Nishio Gymnasium.

“Congrats to Ankush on winning the Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold at the Asian Games with an emphatic victory in the final. His passion and dedication are noteworthy. His success ensures that India’s boxing campaign at the Asian Games ends on a great note,” Modi said.

Ankush dominated the bout from the word go and got the ruling of four of the five judges in his favour by 30-26, while one judge tied the two at 28-28. The Korean pugilist was docked a point for warning in the first round.

Modi also lauded Parveen Hooda after the 26-year-old won gold in the women’s 65kg category following a hard-fought final against Chinese Taipei’s Nien-chin Che.

“Congratulations to Parveen on winning the Women’s 65kg Boxing Gold at the Asian Games after a hard-fought final. Hers is a remarkable achievement that adds another glorious chapter to Indian boxing. Her success is deeply motivating and highlights her dedication to sporting excellence. My best wishes for her endeavours in the times ahead,” he said.

Parveen battled it out against Nien-chin in the final. She won the first round 5-0 before the Chinese Taipei boxer mounted a comeback to take the second one 5-0 in her favour.

With nothing to separate the duo, the third round was a closely contested one as Parveen made the most of the counter punches she produced, while Nien-chin also landed a few blows. In the end, Parveen won the gold medal and avenged her 2023 Asian Games, where she won a bronze initially, but the medal was stripped for whereabouts failures.

Parveen became the third Indian woman boxer to win a gold at the Asian Games. Before her, Lovlina Borgohain also clinched the yellow metal in the 75kg category.

The Prime Minister further congratulated India’s men’s quadrant team for securing a bronze medal in sepaktakraw, the country’s first-ever medal in the men’s quadrant event at the Asian Games.

“Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Quadrant Team on winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games. This is India’s first-ever medal in the Men’s Quadrant event at the Games. Their determination and fighting spirit are exemplary. May this achievement give further momentum to Sepaktakraw across the country,” Modi said.

India's men's quadrant secured a bronze medal in sepaktakraw after losing to Japan in the semifinal 0-2 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium here on Friday.

The Indian quadrant of Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam (Lokhon Singh Elangbam and Tekong Arun subs) went down to the Japanese quadrant of Yuki Sato, Ryota Haruhara, Wataru Narawa and Yota Ichikawa (Seiya Takano and Toshitaka Naito subs) in the semifinal by close margins of 12-15, 13-15.

This is India's only third sepaktakraw medal at the Asiad. They had won a bronze in the men's team regu in the 2018 Jakarta Games and followed that up with a women's team regu in the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Modi also congratulated sailor Nethra Kumanan on winning bronze in the women’s dinghy event, a result that ended her 12-year wait for an Asian Games podium finish.

“Congratulations to Nethra Kumanan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Dinghy event at the Asian Games! This is indeed a great accomplishment for India. May she continue to scale new heights and inspire a new generation of athletes in our nation,” he said.

Nethra finished with 14 points after the two-race final series at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour. Thailand’s Sophia Montgomery won gold with five points, while Singapore’s Jania Ang took silver with 13.

The bronze was India’s third sailing medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, following the men’s skiff silver won by Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble and the women’s skiff bronze claimed by Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma.

--IANS

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