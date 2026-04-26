PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

Udhampur, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, made special mention of some unique cheeses from India, like Kalari cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the "Mozzarella of Kashmir."

The Prime Minister also discussed "Chhurpi”, a cheese made from yak milk found in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, and "Topli Nu Paneer," also known as "Surti Cheese," which hails from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Speaking to the news agency IANS regarding the Kalari cheese, local residents of Udhampur expressed their views.

Commenting on the matter, Asha Sharma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. It has already received a GI (Geographical Indication) tag. Currently, it has provided employment to many unemployed youths. It is a favourite product among the Dogra community. Kalari is prepared from milk."

She added, "I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi, who has elevated this product (Kalari) to the status of a major achievement."

Gagan Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Kalari is our traditional local delicacy. When PM Modi visited here during the last election campaign, he had mentioned Kalari even then. The PM had remarked that whenever he visits Udhampur, he would eat Kalari. It has already received the GI tag. The Kalari trade has boosted our business and enhanced the popularity of Udhampur. We are now being recognised by the name of Kalari. I would like to thank PM Modi for bestowing this gift upon us."

Neetu Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. This is a matter of great pride for us. As a result, Kalari has gained fame across the entire country. Kalari has already been granted a GI tag. Unemployed individuals are also joining the Kalari business, thereby securing employment opportunities for themselves."

--IANS

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