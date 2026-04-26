April 27, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

Udhampur, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, made special mention of some unique cheeses from India, like Kalari cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the "Mozzarella of Kashmir."

The Prime Minister also discussed "Chhurpi”, a cheese made from yak milk found in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, and "Topli Nu Paneer," also known as "Surti Cheese," which hails from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Speaking to the news agency IANS regarding the Kalari cheese, local residents of Udhampur expressed their views.

Commenting on the matter, Asha Sharma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. It has already received a GI (Geographical Indication) tag. Currently, it has provided employment to many unemployed youths. It is a favourite product among the Dogra community. Kalari is prepared from milk."

She added, "I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi, who has elevated this product (Kalari) to the status of a major achievement."

Gagan Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Kalari is our traditional local delicacy. When PM Modi visited here during the last election campaign, he had mentioned Kalari even then. The PM had remarked that whenever he visits Udhampur, he would eat Kalari. It has already received the GI tag. The Kalari trade has boosted our business and enhanced the popularity of Udhampur. We are now being recognised by the name of Kalari. I would like to thank PM Modi for bestowing this gift upon us."

Neetu Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kalari during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. This is a matter of great pride for us. As a result, Kalari has gained fame across the entire country. Kalari has already been granted a GI tag. Unemployed individuals are also joining the Kalari business, thereby securing employment opportunities for themselves."

--IANS

sd/dkp/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch Super Over win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over win over LSG (ld)

NIA registers case over recovery of 79 crude bombs in Bengal

NIA registers case over recovery of 79 crude bombs in Bengal

PM Modi's praise leaves Chimi Ongmu Bhutia overwhelmed, expresses gratitude

PM Modi's praise leaves Chimi Ongmu Bhutia overwhelmed, expresses gratitude

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch victory in Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over against LSG

Aamir Khan moved to tears during special event of son Junaid's film

Aamir Khan moved to tears during special event of son Junaid's film

Israel fighting for rights of Christians: PM Netanyahu

Israel fighting for rights of Christians: PM Netanyahu

Mohammed Shami's last-ball six takes Lucknow Super Giants-Kolkata Knight Riders game to Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's last-ball six takes LSG-KKR game to Super Over

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

Pawan Khera moves SC against Gauhati High Court order denying anticipatory bail (Ld)

Pawan Khera moves SC against Gauhati High Court order denying anticipatory bail (Ld)