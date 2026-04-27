PM Modi meets Padma awardees, distinguished personalities in Gangtok

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he interacted with Padma awardees and several distinguished personalities during his visit to Gangtok, describing the exchange as engaging and wide-ranging.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “In Gangtok earlier this evening, interacted with Padma awardees and people who have distinguished themselves in different fields. It was wonderful discussing a wide range of issues.”

He also shared a photograph from the interaction.

Earlier on Monday, Gangtok witnessed a large public turnout during PM Modi's roadshow in Sikkim for the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the state’s statehood.

Thousands of people from across Sikkim gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and take part in the occasion.

The streets of the capital city were packed from early morning, reflecting the public response to the Prime Minister’s visit. Residents from remote and far-flung areas travelled long distances to be part of the event, turning the roadshow into a large public gathering with visible participation across the city.

Bikash Basnet, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, told IANS the turnout was unprecedented. “Everyone here in Gangtok was so excited. People started gathering since morning. It’s been almost a year since we have been waiting for his presence. People from far-flung areas of Sikkim gathered here in Gangtok. Every corner of the city was filled with people. We could see the excitement on people’s faces. It was historic and a proud moment for every Sikkimese,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s visit coincided with celebrations linked to the state’s golden jubilee year, adding to the significance of the event.

Kunzang Gyatso, an Everest climber and President of the Sikkim Sports Climbing Association, said the visit had inspired the younger generation. “We are very delighted to see the Prime Minister, especially our young generation. I would like to thank Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for inviting him for the golden jubilee celebrations,” he said.

Residents described the visit as a moment of pride for the state.

Subedar Ranjit Khaling, a former Army personnel, said, “We were so excited to see the Prime Minister here that we cannot describe it in words. Such a big leader coming to our small state in the Northeast is a very proud moment for us.”

After the roadshow concluded, celebrations continued across Gangtok, with people seen gathering in groups, singing and moving through the streets, reflecting the festive atmosphere in the city.

--IANS

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