PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart Pashinyan in Bishkek; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Monday and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as the situation in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting. Prior to the talks, PM Modi and PM Pashinyan warmly greeted each other.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and said, "The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas including defence, economic, pharma, science & technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia."

The Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

In June, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Pashinyan, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent regional developments. PM Modi also congratulated Pashinyan and his party on securing a win in the parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for Armenia’s role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran during the tensions in West Asia. The conversation touched on expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. He arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, where he was received by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Bishkek and interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him.

PM Modi had unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

"In Bishkek this morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the city. Gandhi Ji’s thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community gathered outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial to meet him.

He also met members of various communities, including Yoga enthusiasts, academics, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni and researchers, in Bishkek.

"Met a group of people who have a close association with India. This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers and more. Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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