May 11, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

‘Gold not necessary this time’: PM Modi urges spending discipline

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed for greater self-reliance in consumption habits and financial discipline, including reduced dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption, during his address in Vadodara.​

He urged citizens to support domestic products and strengthen local industries, stating: “Today’s need is to make 'Vocal for Local' a mass movement.”​

He said increased use of foreign goods places pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.​

On gold imports, he said a large amount of national resources is spent on the metal.​

He appealed for restraint in non-essential purchases, stating, “Gold is not necessary at this time,” and suggested postponing such expenditure until global conditions stabilise.​

He also mentioned edible oil consumption, urging moderation due to its impact on both health and imports.​

He said reducing consumption could benefit both individuals and the national economy. On fuel usage, he reiterated his appeal to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel.​

He encouraged citizens to use public transport, electric vehicles, and shared mobility options. He also suggested carpooling as a practical step for households with multiple vehicles.​

The Prime Minister further spoke about overseas travel and destination weddings, saying, "Such practices lead to significant foreign exchange outflow. People must consider India for weddings and holidays."​

He stated that India has many culturally significant and scenic locations suitable for such events, adding that domestic tourism should be prioritised.​

Referring to the Statue of Unity, he said that India offers world-class destinations within the country.​

“There can be no better place than India for weddings. I would urge all of you to get married at the Statue of Unity. Sardar Patel will also bless you,” he said, encouraging citizens to celebrate major life events domestically.​

He also urged farmers to adopt natural farming practices and reduce chemical fertiliser use, stating that "soil protection and sustainability are essential for long-term agricultural health".​

--IANS

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