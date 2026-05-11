Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Puri, May 11 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seven appeals aimed at promoting 'Nation First' and self-reliance amid the prevailing global uncertainty.

Speaking to IANS, Pattnaik said the Prime Minister’s suggestions, including reducing fuel consumption and promoting indigenous products, are important steps towards strengthening the country and achieving the vision of a developed India.

"Looking at the current global situation, Prime Minister Modi has appealed to the people of the country on seven important points. We all need to understand how significant these appeals are for the nation’s welfare and future," he said.

Pattnaik said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is touching new heights and emerging as a strong global power. "Today, the entire world is looking towards India. If the country had not moved forward with such thinking and leadership, many more challenges could have emerged, especially for the youth," he added.

Referring to the COVID period, the renowned sand artist said collective efforts and discipline had helped the country overcome difficult circumstances. "We saw during Covid how unity and responsible behaviour created a positive impact for the nation. In the same way, people should now come together and follow the Prime Minister’s appeals in the interest of the country," he said.

Pattnaik further stressed the importance of conserving resources and adopting sustainable practices. He said measures such as minimising fuel consumption, encouraging work from home, increasing the use of public transport and supporting swadeshi products would strengthen the economy and reduce dependence on foreign countries.

"Use only as much petrol and diesel as necessary. Promoting indigenous products and using resources wisely will give a new direction to the country’s economic strength and national interest," he said.

He also reiterated that Prime Minister Modi’s dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' could only be achieved through collective participation and public support.

"To make India a developed nation, every citizen must contribute and work together," Pattnaik added.

--IANS

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