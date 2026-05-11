May 11, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report (File image)

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) Pakistan’s Sikh community and religious institutions should strongly condemn the circulation of a viral video in the country in which a man was seen using Guru Nanak Dev’s image to promote tantra-mantra, black magic, hypnotism, and other occult practices. They must make it clear to the world that Sikhism has no association with superstition or spiritual exploitation, as the Sikh Gurus guided humanity toward truth and wisdom, a report highlighted on Monday.

"Recently, a video linked to Pakistan has been rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen displaying a picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji while promoting tantra-mantra, black magic, solutions for childlessness, attaining love, resolving marital tensions, reuniting with a lover or getting rid of one, gaining power, and practices like hypnotism and spiritual control. Not only this, he also claims that these problems can be solved through the ‘blessings of Guru Nanak’. This is not only highly objectionable but also completely against the core teachings of Sikhism,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

It noted that using Guru Nanak Dev’s name to promote tantra-mantra and occult practices amounts to a direct insult to Sikh beliefs and principles and cannot simply be dismissed as the “act of one individual".

The report added that concerns have emerged over whether such activities in Pakistan are being carried out under a deliberate mindset or with the support of certain agencies.

According to the report, history has repeatedly shown attempts originating from Pakistani soil to "influence religious sentiments and disturb the atmosphere" in Punjab, India.

“In recent times, suspicions have also been raised regarding the involvement of Pakistan-backed elements in explosions and incidents aimed at spreading unrest in Punjab. When these events are viewed together, it becomes evident that continuous efforts are being made to create confusion, instability, and emotional provocation within Punjab and the Sikh community,” it mentioned.

The report stressed that the Sikh community should recognise that such people merely “serving at gurdwaras or making grand claims” do not always necessarily reflect genuine intentions.

“Pakistan and certain elements there often try to project an image of ‘love for Sikhs', but the ground reality frequently appears very different. Therefore, the Sikh community must act with awareness, wisdom, and according to the teachings of the Gurus rather than becoming emotional," it noted.

--IANS

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