Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) Amid uncertainty over the conflict in West Asia, Pakistan's federal government on Monday extended austerity and fuel conservation measures till June 13, local media reported.

The cabinet division released a notification after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the extension on the recommendations of the implementation committee, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported.

As per the notification, a 50 per cent cut in fuel supply for official vehicles will remain in effect during the extended period. As part of the measures, the government has decided to keep 60 per cent of official vehicles off the roads.

On March 9, Shehbaz Sharif in a televised address announced austerity plan applicable in all federal government institutions, including ministries, departments, state-owned enterprises, autonomous bodies, the legislature, defence organisations and the judiciary. He made the announcement days after the government increased prices of petrol and diesel by 20 per cent.

According to the plan, the government offices functioned for a four-day week, while the banking sector and essential services were exempt. Federal and provincial government departments were asked to cut non-essential expenditure by 20 per cent during the final quarter of the current fiscal year, Geo News reported.

A ban has been placed on official foreign visits by ministers, parliamentarians, and government officials, except for obligatory trips. Up to 50 per cent of government employees were to work from home on alternate days, except those working in essential services. Furthermore, the measures included mandatory economy-class travel for officials and holding virtual meetings instead of physical meetings to reduce costs.

Iran, US and Israel reached the ceasefire on April 8 following 40 days of fighting which began with the US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran on February 28.

After the ceasefire, Iran and the US held first round of negotiations on April 11-12, however, it failed to lead to an agreement. The tensions have continued in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

--IANS

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