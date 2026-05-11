Gaurav Gera reveals he wanted to appear on Kapil Sharma’s Show as a guest

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan reached 'Dhurandhar' actor Gaurav Gera's house with her cook Dilip for her latest food vlog.

While giving a tour of his house and flaunting his cooking skills, Gaurav opened up about his journey in television, which also included doing comic sketches as Chutki in Kapil Sharma’s show.

However, Gaurav revealed that appearing in fewer episodes of Kapil Sharma’s show was a deliberate choice as he always wished to be invited on the show as a guest someday.

He told Farah, “I appeared in very few episodes in Kapil’s show, because I have always had a wish to go there as a guest. I don’t want to entertain."

Gaurav further disclosed how he came across the character of Chutki.

The 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' actor shared, “I had designed Chutki shopkeeper in around 15 seconds. That is Sharmila Tagore’s voice, a little bit."

During the vlog, Gaurav also defended his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Ranveer Singh, amidst the claims that he allegedly had multiple vanity vans on the sets of Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

Putting the rumor mills to rest, Gaurav said that he did not see any such excessive arrangement on the set of their blockbuster.

Showering praises on Ranveer’s performance in "Dhurandhar", Farah joked that after the film, all of his demands should be fulfilled.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker said, “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad."

Pitching in, Gaurav clarified, “I didn’t see these many vans."

Farah added with a smile, “Give it to him if he wants it."

Refreshing your memory, last year reports were doing the rounds that Ranveer required three vanity vans during shoots. However, Ranveer’s team had denied any such claims.

Gaurav plays the role of Mohammad Aalam, aka Aalam Bhai in "Dhurandhar", an undercover Indian intelligence agent posing as a juice shop owner in Lyari, Pakistan.

--IANS

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