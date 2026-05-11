May 11, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Gaurav Gera reveals he wanted to appear on Kapil Sharma’s Show as a guest

Gaurav Gera reveals he wanted to appear on Kapil Sharma’s Show as a guest

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan reached 'Dhurandhar' actor Gaurav Gera's house with her cook Dilip for her latest food vlog.

While giving a tour of his house and flaunting his cooking skills, Gaurav opened up about his journey in television, which also included doing comic sketches as Chutki in Kapil Sharma’s show.

However, Gaurav revealed that appearing in fewer episodes of Kapil Sharma’s show was a deliberate choice as he always wished to be invited on the show as a guest someday.

He told Farah, “I appeared in very few episodes in Kapil’s show, because I have always had a wish to go there as a guest. I don’t want to entertain."

Gaurav further disclosed how he came across the character of Chutki.

The 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' actor shared, “I had designed Chutki shopkeeper in around 15 seconds. That is Sharmila Tagore’s voice, a little bit."

During the vlog, Gaurav also defended his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Ranveer Singh, amidst the claims that he allegedly had multiple vanity vans on the sets of Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

Putting the rumor mills to rest, Gaurav said that he did not see any such excessive arrangement on the set of their blockbuster.

Showering praises on Ranveer’s performance in "Dhurandhar", Farah joked that after the film, all of his demands should be fulfilled.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker said, “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad."

Pitching in, Gaurav clarified, “I didn’t see these many vans."

Farah added with a smile, “Give it to him if he wants it."

Refreshing your memory, last year reports were doing the rounds that Ranveer required three vanity vans during shoots. However, Ranveer’s team had denied any such claims.

Gaurav plays the role of Mohammad Aalam, aka Aalam Bhai in "Dhurandhar", an undercover Indian intelligence agent posing as a juice shop owner in Lyari, Pakistan.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against PBKS

Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Gujarat: PM Modi cites political continuity as key to development

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers (File image)

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

‘Gold not necessary this time’: PM Modi urges spending discipline

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta escalates claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour (Ld)

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres (File Image)

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report (File image)

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13 (File image)

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13