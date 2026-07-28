July 28, 2026 2:59 PM हिंदी

'418 The Film' makers postpone film's release

'418 The Film' makers postpone film's release (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Just a couple of days after announcing that they were postponing the release of the trailer of director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film', the film's makers on Tuesday announced that they were now postponing the release of the film itself.

Taking to its social media timelines, popular production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster that read, "The dreaded door will open a little later. 418 The Film will not be releasing on July 31st. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."

Only on Saturday last, the popular production house had shared a similar poster to announce the postponement of the film's trailer release. The announcement came as a disappointment to some fans who were eagerly awaiting the film to release on July 31.

For the unaware, the horror thriller 418 features actors Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal in the lead.

Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film has been written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer.

--IANS

mkr/

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