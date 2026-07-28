HUL Q1 profit falls 4 pc on higher input costs; shares tumble over 6 pc

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,631 crore for the first quarter of FY27, as higher raw material costs and increased expenses weighed on margins despite robust sales growth.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,732 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 3 per cent to Rs 2,673 crore, while revenue from the sale of products increased 10.3 per cent to Rs 17,149 crore.

Standalone revenue from the sale of products from continuing operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 16,514 crore during the April-June quarter, from Rs 15,003 crore a year earlier, supported by a 5 per cent increase in underlying volumes.

The company's standalone core earnings margin contracted by 40 basis points to 22.8 per cent amid persistent commodity inflation.

"Commodity volatility persists, with inflationary pressures expected to continue in the short term," HUL said in its earnings statement.

During the quarter, the company incurred restructuring expenses of Rs 115 crore and acquisition- and disposal-related costs of Rs 5 crore.

Excluding these one-time items, standalone profit rose 9 per cent to Rs 3,623 crore.

Commenting on the performance, HUL CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said the Indian economy remained resilient despite global geopolitical uncertainties.

"Despite global geopolitical volatility, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, supported by proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures. The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter," she said.

Following the results, HUL shares came under pressure, falling as much as 6.42 per cent to Rs 2,035, an intraday low on the BSE at around 12:40 pm.

--IANS

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