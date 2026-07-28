Nahid, Taskin to undergo specialist checks in Australia amid injury concerns : Report

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed are set to travel to Australia on Tuesday night along with national team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam for specialist medical evaluations, as the team continues to deal with a growing injury list ahead of its two-Test tour.

Nahid has already been ruled out of the series after suffering a left-side strain during the second T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month. However, his visit is primarily aimed at addressing a long-standing problem with pain in both shinbones rather than the recent muscle injury.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been planning to seek expert consultation for Nahid’s chronic lower-leg condition whenever an opportunity arose during an overseas tour.

“Nahid Rana, from his early days, has been suffering from shinbone pain in both legs and he is playing by managing it. We earlier planned that if we travel to Australia or England, we would assess his shinbone issues by sitting with a lower-limb specialist,” a BCB official told the publication.

The official clarified that Nahid’s current side strain is not the reason behind the Australia visit.

“As part of that plan, he is travelling to Australia to sit with a shinbone specialist, but he is not travelling there for side-strain issues because his shinbone pain is a chronic injury,” the official added.

Taskin, meanwhile, is also travelling to Australia for further medical advice, although his case is unrelated to the shoulder issue that has troubled him in the past. The pacer, who has been included in Bangladesh’s squad for the opening Test, will undergo assessment for a recurring ankle problem.

“Taskin is visiting for the ankle issue that he sustained earlier at different points of his career, and we want to have a third opinion regarding its status,” the official said.

Apart from Nahid, left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam will miss the opening Test as he continues rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is also unavailable for the first Test due to a left calf injury, although Bangladesh remain hopeful of having him back later in the series.

Litton is scheduled to begin running and conditioning drills from July 28 before undergoing a fitness test around August 13. If he clears the assessment, he could be considered for the second Test.

Bangladesh are expected to reach Australia early next month and will play a three-day warm-up fixture against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 3. The opening Test begins in Darwin on August 13, followed by the second Test in Mackay as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

--IANS

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