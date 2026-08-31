August 31, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, Kyrgyzstan President Zhaparov reaffirm commitment to strengthen Strategic Partnership

PM Modi, Kyrgyzstan President Zhaparov reaffirm commitment to strengthen Strategic Partnership

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi and President Zhaparov agreed to further enhance economic and commercial cooperation, taking into account the complementarities between the two economies. The two leaders also discussed growing people-to-people ties, including through student exchanges and cultural collaborations, a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

"Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that it gave a special meaning to the opening of the SCO Summit the same day. He also congratulated President Zhaparov for hosting the 26th SCO Summit," the MEA statement added.

During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted India’s strong participation in the SCO meetings held under Kyrgyzstan's Chairmanship. He further said that India's participation in the SCO meetings reflected the mutual respect, trust and support that characterises the close and longstanding relations between the two countries. PM Modi thanked President Zhaparov for his warmth and hospitality and for successfully conducting the SCO Summit.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

PM Modi arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday and received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Bishkek who chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they welcomed PM Modi.

India was among the first nations to establish diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan in 1992 after the latter gained independence. Political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have been warm and friendly, and the two nations are strategic partners.

In recent times, the ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment, according to the MEA. Both nations share common concerns on the threat of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

--IANS

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