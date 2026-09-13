PM Modi, Kazakhstan President Tokayev hold talks in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit being held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other with PM Modi also meeting the delegation accompanying Tokayev.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Tokayev joined leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations for a family photo at the Bharat Mandapam.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Tokayev also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

The leaders of 11 BRICS member countries unanimously adopted the 'New Delhi Declaration' on Saturday which commended India for hosting the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the Summit, asserting that India's chairship has injected "new impetus" to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity. The leaders of BRICS member countries reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus.

Tokayev arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar received him at the airport.

"Extending warm welcome to the President of Kazakhstan and chair of Eurasian Economic Union, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He was received by MoS Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. India and Kazakhstan share a robust strategic partnership anchored in strong cultural and people-to-people ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

--IANS

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