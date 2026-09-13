‘All set for the trophy’: Harmanpreet backs India to perform their best in Asia Cup final

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side’s steady improvement across batting, bowling and fielding has put them in a strong position to challenge Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India have been unbeaten in the tournament and will be aiming to reclaim the continental title after Sri Lanka defeated them in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet said the team has adapted well to the conditions and produced encouraging performances throughout the campaign.

“I think so far the tournament has been really, really good for us. We have seen massive improvement, whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding, day by day. We’re getting used to these conditions and coming up with some really solid performances,” Harmanpreet said in a BCCI video.

With the title clash now at hand, the India skipper stressed that the team would not make drastic changes to its approach and would instead focus on remaining positive.

"All set for the trophy. Hopefully, we’ll come up with some really positive approach," she said.

The tournament has also seen several individual milestones for India, with Harmanpreet herself completing 150 matches as captain. The skipper believes having experienced players around her has provided the team with confidence.

“Every day we’re celebrating some great milestone, whether it’s Smriti’s runs or me representing the 150th game as a captain. So I think every day, it's good to see that so many girls are coming up with good performances and good milestones,” she said.

“I think you need a team where you have so many members with so much experience. I think that gives me so much confidence, leading a side which has so many runs behind, wickets behind,” she added

Harmanpreet acknowledged the pressure that comes with representing India but said the team’s focus would remain on contributing to the collective effort rather than getting distracted by expectations.

“Every game you represent your country, you have a lot of pressure. You have a lot of expectations. I think we always talk about just being there for the team and giving your best,” she said.

“Just go there and execute yourself. I think when we do that, we always bring a lot of positivity on the field.”

India will also need to improve their fielding after dropping nine catches in four matches, while Sri Lanka enter the final with confidence after recovering from 33/4 to chase down 131 against Pakistan in the semifinal.

Harmanpreet, however, wants her team to remain focused on its strengths and enjoy the occasion.

“Nothing new, nothing different, just sticking to our strength, to our plans and, at the same time, enjoying yourself on the field,” she said.

--IANS

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