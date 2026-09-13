September 13, 2026 5:59 PM हिंदी

Dhanush poses with his mother & sisters for a perfect family pic, calls them 'My blessings'

Dhanush poses with his mother & sisters for a perfect family pic, calls them 'My blessings'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) South sensation Dhanush posed with his mother and sisters for a perfect family pic in his recent post on social media, calling the three ladies in his life 'My blessings'.

On Sunday, the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actor shared a happy picture on his IG where his mom and sisters are sitting together, and Dhanush is sitting on the floor near his mother's feet. The four of them were smiling for the camera in the adorable family click.

Dhanush captioned the post, "My blessings (sic)", accompanied by several red and white heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's father, director and actor Kasthuri Raja, previously revealed that the 'Atrangi Re' actor did not enter the world of cinema of his own will. He further disclosed that until his fifth or sixth film, Dhanush used to plead with him to let him get out of it.

Speaking during the pre-release event of 'Love Oh Love', headlined by his grandson Pavish, Kasthuri Raja said, "Among the three directors in my family, it was only Selvaraghavan (Dhanush's elder brother) who came to cinema willingly. Dhanush did not like cinema. Until he completed five or six films, he did not like cinema. When I made 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', he would keep telling me, 'Dad, let me go. I will leave.' He would cry before the shot while shooting for Thulluvadho Illamai."

However, now Dhanush is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry.

Right now, he is busy working on Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om'.

Made under the banner of Wunderbar Films, the highly talked-about project will also see Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a crucial role.

Over and above this, Dhanush also has a biopic on former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India', and another biopic on legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in the making.

--IANS

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