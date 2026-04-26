PM Modi highlights Tripura entrepreneur's cottage industry in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Agartala, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the work of a small cottage industry run by entrepreneur Pradeep Chakraborty in Tripura during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', bringing national attention to grassroots enterprise and women-led livelihoods in the northeastern state.

Pradeep Chakraborty, who operates a "community production centre" in East Charakbai village under the Shantir Bazar subdivision in South Tripura district, expressed pride and gratitude after his initiative was mentioned by the Prime Minister.

The production centre, built in 2008 at Nath Para and spread over around 1,500 square feet, has been providing employment and supporting local economic activity for years.

Speaking to IANS, Chakraborty said, "First, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for mentioning my small industry in his 'Mann Ki Baat'. I am very grateful to him. The Tripura Bamboo Mission has also helped a lot. They provided machinery, and with their support, I took a loan of Rs 9 lakh."

"Being mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride for me. I never imagined that a small cottage industry from our village in South Tripura would receive such national recognition. It feels like not just my achievement, but the recognition of every small entrepreneur working quietly in rural India," he added.

The entrepreneur highlighted that his unit currently employs 12 workers, all of whom are women, underlining the role of such cottage industries in promoting women's empowerment and financial independence in rural areas.

Notably, even on a holiday, one of the women workers continued production work, reflecting dedication and the steady demand for the unit's products.

Chakraborty credited the Tripura Bamboo Mission for playing a key role in the growth of his enterprise.

The mission, aimed at promoting bamboo-based industries in the state, provided essential machinery and technical support, enabling the unit to scale operations.

He also acknowledged financial assistance received through a loan from Punjab National Bank, which helped strengthen the infrastructure and expand production capacity.

The mention of his enterprise in 'Mann Ki Baat' has brought recognition not only to Chakraborty's efforts but also to the broader ecosystem of small and cottage industries in Tripura, particularly those supported by government-backed initiatives.

Such enterprises continue to play a vital role in boosting rural employment, preserving traditional skills, and contributing to local economies across the northeastern region.

"I am deeply thankful to the Prime Minister Modi for acknowledging our work. This encouragement gives us the confidence to dream bigger and work harder," he said.

--IANS

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