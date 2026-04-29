PM Modi highlights role of technical textiles in footwear industry

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the role and integration of technical textiles within the footwear industry.

Referring to an article by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the Prime Minister noted that “it brings out a simple but powerful insight that technical textiles in footwear are not merely an emerging concept but are already deeply embedded in the industry”.

The minister emphasises that the task ahead is to recognise, organise, and scale this integration, bringing the footwear sector more explicitly within the technical textiles ecosystem, PM Modi added.

The minister underscored that technical textiles are rapidly emerging as critical enablers of the growth of India’s footwear sector, driving innovation, improving performance standards, and strengthening exports.

“We must unlock the footwear sector's hidden potential and scale it globally through structured growth, where technical textiles will play a big role. Under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce, combined with the blend of innovation and sustainability, will propel the nation to the forefront of the global value chain,” Union Minister Giriraj Singh added.

The minister notes that consumers are clearly moving towards footwear that delivers more comfort and performance, and this is where technical textiles play a more defining role.

He highlights that bringing the footwear sector more explicitly within the technical textiles ecosystem can drive innovation, increase exports, and create high-quality employment in the country.

“When we speak of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are not just speaking of self-reliance in production but of leadership in global value chains. Few sectors capture this opportunity as clearly as footwear. It is one of the most universal products in daily life. Yet, despite being the world’s second-largest producer, India holds only a marginal share in global footwear exports,” Singh points out.

The gap is not due to lack of capacity but due to the need for a shift towards materials design and performance. At the centre of this shift lies a category that often goes unnoticed, technical textiles, he explained.

The minister further stated that his visit to manufacturing units in Agra helped him understand that several of them were using materials that improved comfort, durability, and flexibility. Yet many of them did not describe these as technical textiles; they simply saw them as better inputs that met evolving consumer needs.

He also pointed out that at a footwear association meeting in Delhi, industry stakeholders spoke about changing consumer expectations, lighter shoes, better cushioning, improved breathability, and longer durability. These were no longer premium features but were becoming standard requirements.

It was in this discussion that the Textiles Department highlighted a critical point: the footwear industry is already using technical textiles extensively, even without formally recognising it.

--IANS

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