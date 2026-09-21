PM Modi has increased Kerala’s railway allocation 10-fold to Rs 3,795 crore in FY27: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that railway allocation for Kerala has increased nearly ten-fold under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, rising from Rs 372 crore in 2014 to Rs 3,795 crore in FY 2026-27.

Sharing details after meeting Members of Parliament from Kerala, the minister said the higher investment is translating into major infrastructure projects, capacity expansion and improved passenger connectivity across the state.

"Met with MPs from Kerala. We discussed the development of the railway network in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the allocation for Kerala 10 times to Rs 3,795 crores in FY26-27. This amount was just Rs 372 crores in 2014," he said in a post on social media platform X.

The minister also addressed concerns regarding railway operations in Mangaluru, noting that the railway area had earlier been divided across three different zones, creating operational challenges.

"We discussed the operational issues in Mangaluru. The Mangaluru railway area was divided into three different zones, which was creating serious operational problems. The decision to keep Mangaluru in SWR will solve the operational problems," Vaishnaw noted.

Vaishnaw said Kerala has witnessed significant railway infrastructure development over the past 12 years. The state's railway network has achieved 100 per cent electrification, while several doubling and gauge-conversion projects have been completed.

He added that 131 road overbridges and underpasses have been constructed, and 16 stations have already been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The minister said the momentum is continuing, with railway projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore currently under execution in Kerala. These include nine multitracking and new-line projects, 145 road overbridges and underpasses, and redevelopment works at 19 stations.

According to Vaishnaw, six major doubling and gauge-conversion projects covering 670 kilometres have been completed in the state since 2014 at a cost of Rs 4,316 crore. He said these projects have significantly enhanced railway capacity and connectivity across Kerala.

"The focus is on building greater capacity and enabling smoother, more efficient railway operations across Kerala," the minister noted.

--IANS

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