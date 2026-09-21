Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha a 'Big support' as he cheers for her ahead of 'Shaque' release

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha extended his support to wife Parineeti Chopra ahead of her OTT debut with 'Shaque'

Raghav remembered the time he visited the shoot in Shimla and met the team. Claiming that Parineeti seemed to have had a great time working on the drama, the politician praised the team’s warmth and talent.

Posting the recently released trailer of 'Shaque' on his official Instagram handle, Raghav penned, "So proud of you @parineetichopra...I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with (sic)."

"Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. Can’t wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September," he went on to add.

Parineeti had an adorable reaction to Raghav’s post. Expressing her gratitude for the support she had been getting from her 'protective husband', the 'Chamkila' actress commented, “This is the sweetest! Thankss Ragaii. People need to know what a big support and protective husband you were during this time (sic).”

Going by the trailer, 'Shaque' shares the tale of a mother who has been searching for her missing child for nine years. Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D'Silva, the series explores themes of trust, suspicion and betrayal.

Parineeti Chopra, who is headlining the drama, said, “Shaque is unlike anything I’ve done before. At its heart is a mother’s instinct and her refusal to give up, but the story goes much deeper as her search begins to challenge everything she believes about the people around her. As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal.”

--IANS

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