Going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us, says Iyer ahead of India-Japan T20I clash

Sano (Japan), Sep 21 (IANS) A sharp spell of rain forced the cancellation of India’s training session at the Sano International Cricket Stadium on Monday, but skipper Shreyas Iyer remains high on energy ahead of his side’s maiden international T20I game against hosts Japan, calling the match a ‘thrilling challenge’ in uncharted territory.

“Yes, it is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This is the first time we would be playing against Japan. I don't know much about the conditions, and the wicket but looking forward to have a great match,” Iyer told reporters in a press conference.

With this being the first time of them playing against Japan in T20Is, the Indian team management has turned to video footage and digital clips to study the Japanese players.

“I saw a little bit of reels going here and there. But yes, we would be doing our studies and knowing about the players more and super excited for the game tomorrow. Hopefully it doesn't rain and all the viewers and the spectators who would be coming to the stadium will get a nice, competitive game,” he said.

Iyer also noted how rapidly non-traditional cricket playing nations are embracing the game. “I never thought about it, but yes, I mean cricket is picking up in every country now, and all the teams are becoming dominant in their own ways. So I'm sure this would be an exciting match as well tomorrow,” he said.

For the Indian team, a tour to Japan is a distinct change of pace from traditional overseas assignments. “Yes, definitely it's completely different from what we've been used to doing in terms of going to Australia, England, and New Zealand. It's our very first time, and the culture and people are very different in terms of how they are in terms of discipline.

“I'm someone who loves to embrace new culture and get used to the vibe and the accommodation as quickly as possible. So this is a new challenge for us, and definitely looking forward to it.

“Well, we've seen the friendship between India and Japan has been going powerful for the last couple of years. So hopefully fingers crossed. Yes, Arigato and Konnichiwa (are the Japanese words I know),” said Iyer with a laugh.

He was also quick to highlight the warmth and generosity seen in Japan since the Indian team's arrival. “It's beautiful. I mean, from the time we landed, we saw the people very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see it back at home as well.

“The hospitality is brilliant, and it's too early to talk about it. But I'm sure that I've heard special things from people about Japan as a country and Tokyo as a city as well. So looking forward to explore more,” he added.

Iyer further pointed to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the premier launching pad for rising stars in India, citing the quick ascent of teenaged batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “All kids in India, because I feel that it's a great platform for them to showcase their talent.

“You saw recently there is a youngster in our team named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who came up the ranks through IPL, and that's basically a solid platform for everyone who is seeking to showcase their talent and come up the ranks. Also, adding to that, I feel that it's also a great platform to come into the Indian team because whenever you perform in the IPL, the eyes are always on you and you get recognized pretty quick.”

--IANS

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