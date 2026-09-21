J&K Assembly erupts over power tariff, NHM employees' issues; NC and BJP trade slogans

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The ruling National Conference (NC) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs traded slogans as the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began in Srinagar on Monday, with the BJP raising issues concerning employees, electricity consumers and daily-wage workers.

Carrying placards, BJP legislators demanded justice for the National Health Mission (NHM) employees, withdrawal of increased power tariff and regularisation of daily wagers. They also raised concerns over outsourcing of government jobs and sought the government’s intervention on issues affecting workers.

The BJP legislators, through slogans and posters, highlighted pending grievances of NHM employees and daily-wage workers. They objected to the prevailing power tariff structure and demanded a rollback of the hike.

The protests came as the BJP prepared to raise employment-related concerns, outsourcing, electricity charges and other public issues during the Assembly session.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened during the proceedings and directed that the protest-related matter should neither form part of the official proceedings nor be reported.

The NC legislators also raised slogans against the BJP, adding to the noisy scenes inside the House.

The Assembly also broke with its traditional practice on the first day by taking up government business after obituary references.

The Speaker read out obituary references for former legislators Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan. The House then observed a two-minute silence in their memory. No legislator made an individual speech during the obituary references.

Traditionally, the Assembly would adjourn for the day after paying obituary references and would not transact any further business. The change followed a proposal made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the previous autumn session to revise the procedure.

Omar had recalled his experience in Parliament, where obituary references earlier involved lengthy speeches by members and could consume an entire day. He said the procedure was later changed so that the Speaker alone read the references, followed by a brief period of silence by members.

He had suggested that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly adopt a similar procedure. The House’s decision on Monday effectively put that proposal into practice, allowing legislative business to continue after the tributes.

This is the reason that the legislators refrained from making individual speeches during the obituary references.

-- IANS

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