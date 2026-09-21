Renowned Bengali star Mithu Mukherjee dies after long battle with cancer

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Renowned Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news about the actress’ passing was shared by sources from the Breach candy hospital in Mumbai.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on X, formerly called Twitter, paid a tribute to the actress, who made her cinematic debut with Shesh Parba in 1971.

“AICWA Pays Tribute to Legendary Actress Mithu Mukherjee 21 September 2026 Mithu Mukherjee was a celebrated Bengali and Hindi film actress who made her cinematic debut with Shesh Parba and went on to become a familiar and respected face of Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s,” the AICWA wrote on X.

The tweet further read that the late actress is remembered for her memorable performances in acclaimed Bengali films including Marjina Abdulla, Nishi Kanya, Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Bhagyachakra, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita.She also appeared in Hindi films such as Khaan Dost, Safed Jhooth, Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

“Her passing has left the entire Bengali film industry in deep shock and mourning. She was not merely a celebrated actress, but an integral part of the film fraternity and a cherished member of the larger film family. Her departure marks the end of an era in Indian cinema,” the tweet read.

“Her contribution to the Bengali film industry, Ollywood and the Indian film industry as a whole will always be remembered. Her remarkable performances and the films she enriched with her talent will continue to live on in the hearts of audiences and generations to come.”

The tweet by AICWA further mentioned: “Today, the entire film fraternity mourns the loss of a beloved artist. All eyes are filled with tears as the industry bids farewell to an actress whose presence and contribution will never be forgotten.”

“Her films, her performances and her legacy will continue to be remembered with love and respect. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) pays its heartfelt and deepest tribute to the legendary actress Mithu Mukherjee. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Mithu was last seen in the Bengali film Ashrita in 1990. The film followed a woman, who after getting married in a contemporary family rebels against the maltreatment of her in-laws. Moreover, she vows to take action and gets help from another educated family.

--IANS

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