Saba Pataudi recalls being there when Kareena Kapoor first met ‘Abba’ Mansoor Ali Khan

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi marked her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s 46th birthday with a nostalgic social media post.

The post featured a series of pictures, including a throwback picture with the actress and a cherished memory of her late father, former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saba shared a carousel of memories celebrating her bond with Kareena, including a picture of the two posing together.

In another picture from the collection, Kareena and Saba are seen together in a candid close-up. The post also features a throwback from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 70th birthday celebrations.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Where do I begin....I remember meeting you and bhai on some shoot, and you were wearing this leather short skirt n jacket n looking so ....I must have imbibed that look from you back in the day. I was there when u first met Abba :)) Both these memories so vivid and wish id captured it in film too!”

She added, “And then.....so many more! Polo events, Parties , Birthdays , Festivals ...And our traditional selfies! Thats a given!

You were my Lolo when I needed you most. Will always u for that! You've had my back...as I do yours. percent. Happppppyyyyy hapyyyyy Birthday to U! There is no boundary holding you back. Shine bright forever

You're A Star.

Love u.”

Saba’s post also included a picture of herself with Kareena from their younger years, as well as more recent pictures of the two together.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan began dating in 2007 after working together on films including Omkara and Tashan. They got married in October 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple has since welcomed two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena has also shared a close bond with Saif’s siblings, including Saba and Soha Ali Khan, and mother Sharmila Tagore.

–IANS

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