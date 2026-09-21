‘It's you against the ball’ - Japan's Ito-Davis on facing India in historic one-off men’s T20I

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Benjamin Ito-Davis has spent the past three weeks trying to absorb the idea that cricketers he sees on television will soon be standing 22 yards away from him when Japan host India in a one-off historic men's T20I game at Sano on Tuesday.

Though the fixture is under a threat of Typhoon Dujuan, the last few days have been incredibly busy for Ito-Davis and his side – lots of media commitments, training time and soaking in the feeling of taking on current T20 World Cup holders India in their backyard.

"We found out about this happening when we first heard some little noise a month ago. We heard that there might be a possibility and were told to just keep our schedules free and start preparing was the first time we heard from our managers and coaches. Then we got the final confirmation about three weeks ago.

“Obviously when we all found out, we all called each other and spoke about it and were really excited to see it come true. These are our idols and superstars of cricket, and some of the world's best players. From always watching them on TV, to finally saying we're going to be hosting them in Japan, the emotions have been a lot of excitement and just really can't wait to get started," Ito-Davis told IANS ahead of the clash.

Like a growing number of players in Japan's small cricketing community, he follows Indian cricket closely. "I do follow cricket quite globally. I've certainly watched the IPL. Some of my favourite teams are Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So, I follow those teams and players quite carefully and this would be the first time to ever come across these players so closely. The first time I'll be conversing with any of the Indian players," he said.

Speaking to two names in the Indian team, in particular, has been on his mind. "There's certainly a few people. I definitely can't wait to meet them all. But amongst few who come to mind is Jasprit Bumrah. His mentality, calmness and he also seems just as a really kind person. So I really want to meet and talk to him.

"Hopefully he will share a few thoughts and a few tips for me, which would be amazing and huge for me. Another player would be Sanju Samson. I'm really excited to meet him. He's also a wicketkeeper, and maybe if I'm batting, I'll be close to him. But, to meet Sanju as well is huge as he’s another one of my idols. So I'm really looking forward to meeting him," he added.

Over the past year Japan, ranked 41 in men’s T20Is, have beaten Papua New Guinea, Bahrain and Kuwait in May, which Ito-Davis said has shifted something in the dressing room. "That certainly gives the team and individuals a lot of success and confidence. Going into a game like the one against India, obviously this is another level. But certainly having that confidence in yourself and being able to back your own skills is really important going into a game like this," he said.

His answer to the gap in the gulf between the two teams is to shrink the contest down until the names stop mattering. "Although it is a big game for us as individuals and as a team, it's still to just focus on what we have as our strengths and I always think we have to just play ball by ball.

“It doesn't really matter who is bowling the ball or who you're bowling to. At the end of the day, it's you against the ball. So you just have to have that mentality, take everything else out of it and just focus on the ball or what you're trying to execute when you're bowling," he said.

The practical obstacles are harder for Japan - Ito-Davis lives in Chiba, east of Tokyo, and a round of training at the international ground where the national squad does most of its work costs him roughly three hours on trains each way.

"It is quite a tiring task and can be exhausting, but this is the small cost that we are and can take to have the chance to play against like India. So, small price to pay, but certainly willing to do it," he said.

What the squad lacks in infrastructure it has partly made up for in continuity, with much the same group of players turning out together for several years. "This team has now gelled quite well together. We've been playing with a lot of familiar faces for a good part of three or four years altogether. The squad hasn't changed too much.

“So this is a good thing where we're all familiar with each other's roles. We now know everyone's own strengths. So, we bring that all together. I think we have become a really strong team and hopefully this is just sort of a start and we keep building from here," he said.

Asked what Japanese cricket needs most, Ito-Davis did not mention coaching, funding or fixtures. "For Japan cricket to grow and go to the next level, we need more facilities. This is our biggest obstacle right now - we're just quite short on facilities around Japan.

“So, just to make and have more facilities to make it more accessible for young kids wanting to try the sport. Then to have more nets, to have more grounds built all around Japan would be a huge boost and a huge opportunity for the game to grow in Japan," he said.

His own route to cricket came through a back garden at home, with his father throwing balls at him. Then school and a local club named the Chiba Sharks helped him grow and get game time. Good returns there earned him a place in the national set-up, with an international debut happening about two years ago.

Away from playing, he runs much of the national body's social media output, using Instagram and X to push the sport at an audience that has largely never watched a match. Ito-Davis accepts the description of ‘influencer’ with some enthusiasm.

"A few players that I idolised - the first one that comes to my mind is an Australian player named Shane Watson. I loved that he was an all-rounder. He was always involved in the game, whether it was with his batting, his bowling, his fielding, and he had a great cover drive.

"Then most recently, I love Virat Kohli and his mentality. I love his energy, his passion for the game, and his relentlessness in scoring runs. He never backs down a challenge and he's always there for the fight. So I really admire those things about Virat Kohli," he said.

Ito-Davis is also an assistant coach with Japan's women's team, though men's team preparations kept him away from their Asian Games quarter-final game against India on Friday. Sent in to bat against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, he noted that the Japanese team’s performances offered plenty to build on for the future.

Asked why he gives cricket this much of his life, his answer ran to two lines. "Well, this is my dream. I love cricket and just to be around every day. It's a lot of fun. That's it. There's nothing else."

The scoreboard and its numbers are not where Ito-Davis will look to assess the Japan men’s team growth from Tuesday until the next few weeks. "The biggest success from these Asian games and the India match, and my biggest goal is to always grow the game of cricket in Japan.

“If we're able to inspire one kid or one boy or girl to pick up the sport and play cricket, because they've watched these games or watched us play, then I think that's the biggest success story," he signed off.

--IANS

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