Karisma Kapoor shares childhood throwback pic of on ‘best sister’ Kareena Kapoor's 46th birthday: Always side by side

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor marked her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 46th birthday on September 21 with a nostalgic throwback picture from their childhood.

Celebrating their bond and recalling how they have remained “side by side” over the years, Karisma took to her social media account and shared a vintage picture, sharing a glimpse of their childhood days.

In the picture, a young Karisma can be seen sitting on a sofa alongside little Kareena, with both sporting short, similar hairstyles.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever Always side by side Always twinning and winning Love you mostest .”

Kareena and Karisma have always spoken about their bonx. Earlier, during the promotions of her film Daayra, Kareena wore a colourful, pastel-toned leheriya saree that was worn by Karisma in the 2001 film Zubeidaa.

Kareena had shared a collage featuring her recent look alongside Karisma’s iconic look from Zubeidaa, in which Karisma had worn a similar leheriya saree for the song “Dheeme Dheeme Gaao”. Kareena captioned the post, “Welll always knew we had good taste... Sistersforever Sisters forever.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also had taken to her social media account to wish the birthday girl on her 46th birthday.

Sharing the post, she had written, “Where do I begin....I remember meeting you and bhai on some shoot, and you were wearing this leather short skirt n jacket n looking so ....I must have imbibed that look from you back in the day. I was there when u first met Abba :)) Both these memories so vivid and wish id captured it in film too!”

She added, “And then.....so many more! Polo events, Parties , Birthdays , Festivals ...And our traditional selfies! Thats a given!

You were my Lolo when I needed you most. Will always u for that! You've had my back...as I do yours. percent. Happppppyyyyy hapyyyyy Birthday to U! There is no boundary holding you back. Shine bright forever You're A Star. Love u.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena, who turned 46 on September 21, is the younger daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, while Karisma is her elder sister.

–IANS

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