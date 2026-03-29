PM Modi extends best wishes for Madhavpur Mela, calls it 'testament of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to everyone for the ongoing Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar, and stated that this festival brings together diverse traditions, thereby reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Madhavpur Mela, celebrated to commemorate the marriage of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmini, was inaugurated on March 27 and continues for a duration of five days.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My best wishes for the ongoing Madhavpur Mela taking place in Porbandar, Gujarat. This vibrant celebration highlights our glorious culture, and at the same time, it reinforces the timeless cultural bond between Gujarat and the Northeast."

"This festival brings together diverse traditions, reflecting the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. I call upon people to visit this Mela!" he added.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also shared a video clip from the 'Mann Ki Baat' program dated April 2022, in which he had spoken about the Madhavpur Mela.

In his post, he wrote, "In the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of April 2022, I spoke about the significance of the Madhavpur Mela and its importance in our culture."

In that address, Prime Minister Modi had stated, "You will find it very interesting to learn where the Madhavpur Mela is held, why it is held, and how it is connected to India's diversity. The Madhavpur Mela is held in the village of Madhavpur, situated near the sea in Porbandar, Gujarat. However, it also shares a connection with the easternmost reaches of India."

"You might be wondering: how is this possible? The answer to this lies in a mythological legend. It is said that thousands of years ago, Lord Shri Krishna married Rukmini, a princess from the Northeast. This marriage was solemnised in Madhavpur, Porbandar, and to this day, the Madhavpur Mela is held there as a symbolic commemoration of that very union," he added.

"This deep bond between the East and the West is our heritage," he added.

Over time, due to the efforts of the people, the Prime Minister said that new elements are being incorporated into the Madhavpur Mela.

"In our tradition, the bride's family is referred to as the Gharati; notably, many such Gharatis from the Northeast have now started attending this fair. Artists from all the states of the Northeast -- including artisans specialising in handicrafts -- arrive at the week-long Madhavpur Mela, adding immense splendour to the festivities," he said.

PM Modi said that the Madhavpur Mela -- a confluence of the cultures of India's East and West -- serves as a "beautiful testament to the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

--IANS

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