PM Modi congratulates Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as Zambia President

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as the President of Zambia and noted that India values its partnership with Zambia.

"Heartiest Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as the President of Zambia. India greatly values its multifaceted partnership with Zambia, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our relations under his leadership," Prime Minister Modi said on social media platform X.

On Tuesday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that Hichilema has won re-election in Zambia's Presidential poll.

ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis declared the official results at the National Election Results Centre in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, announcing Hichilema, candidate of the ruling United Party for National Development, as the winner.

According to data released by the commission, Hichilema received more than 2.9 million valid votes, or more than 50 per cent of the total, meeting the constitutional requirement for an outright victory without a run-off.

Although results from a few constituencies had yet to be announced, they will not change the outcome of the one-day election held on Thursday, according to the ECZ.

Under Zambia's Constitution, a Presidential candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of the vote to be declared the winner.

Vote counting was temporarily suspended on Friday due to violence targeting polling staff and reports of ballot theft at some polling stations.

Operations resumed after the security situation was brought under control, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hichilema first took office in August 2021 after a decisive electoral victory.

India and Zambia enjoy warm and cordial relations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India established diplomatic relations with Zambia soon after its independence in 1964.

Over these last six decades, India has come to be seen as a reliable partner and friend by successive Zambian leadership.

The relationship continues to be driven by mutual respect and is based on a spirit of partnership for mutual benefit.

--IANS

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