June 25, 2026 12:07 AM हिंदी

PM Modi congratulates Armenian PM on winning polls, thanks him for evacuation help

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Assistant Secretaries of the IAS 2024 batch in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to receive a phone call from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent regional developments.

PM Modi congratulated Pashinyan and his party on their victory in the recently held parliamentary elections in Armenia. He also expressed gratitude for Armenia’s role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran amid the turbulence in West Asia.

According to PM Modi, the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the “warm and multifaceted partnership” between India and Armenia.

The conversation touched on expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

“We look forward to working closely together to take India-Armenia relations to new heights,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The call comes at a significant moment for Armenia, which has been navigating complex regional dynamics following its recent elections.

Nikol Pashinyan, who has led Armenia since 2018, secured another mandate despite political challenges stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and domestic opposition.

His government has sought to balance ties with Russia, the European Union and neighbouring states, while also deepening partnerships with countries like India.

India and Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have since built cooperation across multiple sectors.

Defence collaboration, particularly in training and technology, has been a growing area of engagement. Trade ties, though modest, have shown potential, with both sides keen to expand exchanges in pharmaceuticals, IT and engineering.

The evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran highlights Armenia’s role as a reliable partner in times of crisis.

With West Asia witnessing heightened tensions, India has been working to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad, and Armenia’s assistance was seen as a gesture of goodwill.

The reaffirmation of ties between PM Modi and Pashinyan signals New Delhi’s intent to broaden its outreach in the Caucasus region, where strategic interests in energy, connectivity and security are increasingly important.

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

Openers Luvnith Sisodia and MG Naveen power Shivamogga Yodhas to a commanding win in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Mysuru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Openers Luvnith Sisodia, MG Naveen power Shivamogga Yodhas to a commanding win

Diksha returns to happy hunting ground as Indian challenge gathers momentum in Czech Ladies Open at Beroun Golf Club in Beroun (Czech Republic). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Diksha returns to happy hunting ground as Indian challenge gathers momentum in Czech Ladies Open

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Assistant Secretaries of the IAS 2024 batch in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi congratulates Armenian PM on winning polls, thanks him for evacuation help

Japan wins Men's Foil team gold while Korea bags Women's Epee team title in the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

Japan wins Men's Foil team gold while Korea bags Women's Epee team title in Asian Senior Fencing

Gujarat: Convicted AAP MLA faces imminent disqualification, deepens party’s troubles (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Convicted AAP MLA faces imminent disqualification, deepens party’s troubles

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) names Ashoke Dinda as Head of Vision 2028 programme & fast bowling coach.

CAB names Ashoke Dinda as Head of Vision 2028 programme & fast bowling coach

Kolkata Police detain three for questioning in fatal warehouse roof collapse case

Kolkata Police detain three for questioning in fatal warehouse roof collapse case

Pakistani pleads guilty in Medicare fraud-linked case

Pakistani pleads guilty in Medicare fraud-linked case

A symphony of swords and splendor as curtains fall on the historic Asian Fencing Championships in New Delhi

A symphony of swords and splendor as curtains fall on historic Asian Fencing C'ships

Bengaluru Blasters overcome Coastal Kings Mangaluru by 20 runs in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Mysuru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Bengaluru Blasters overcome Coastal Kings Mangaluru by 20 runs