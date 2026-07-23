Vedika Pinto on filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey for ‘Mussafir Cafe’, says relied on intimacy workshops

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Vedika Pinto has opened up about filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey in the upcoming Netflix film 'Mussafir Cafe'.

The actress revealed that intimacy workshops before the shoot helped create a bond of trust, respect and comfort between the two actors.

Sharing her experience of working with Vikrant, Vedika said the workshops allowed them to focus on the emotional truth of every scene rather than worrying about appearances.

"Working with Vikrant was honestly a joy. He's an incredibly generous actor. He really listens, and when you're acting opposite someone who's that present, it naturally makes your own performance more honest. We also had a really healthy working relationship from day one. We did intimacy workshops before filming, which created a space built on trust, respect and comfort. I think that's so important because once you feel safe, you stop worrying about how you look and start focusing on the truth of the scene," she shared.

Vedika further revealed that she and Vikrant followed a simple ritual before many of their takes, which helped them stay spontaneous during emotional and intimate moments.

"We also had this tiny ritual before a lot of our takes where we'd look at each other and just say, 'Let's play.' It sounds simple, but it reminded us not to overthink. Acting is reacting, and some of our favourite moments happened because we gave ourselves permission to be spontaneous," she added.

'Mussafir Cafe', the movie marks another significant project for Vedika after her performance in 'Nischanchi'.

The actress stars opposite Vikrant Massey in the romantic drama, which promises an emotionally layered story centred on human relationships, love and heartbreaks.

Directed by Anish Shah, 'Mussafir Cafe' also stars Mahima Makwana in the lead role. The film is set to premiere on July 24.

–IANS

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