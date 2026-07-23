July 23, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Vedika Pinto on filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey for ‘Mussafir Cafe’, says relied on intimacy workshops

Vedika Pinto on filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey for ‘Mussafir Cafe’, says relied on intimacy workshops

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Vedika Pinto has opened up about filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey in the upcoming Netflix film 'Mussafir Cafe'.

The actress revealed that intimacy workshops before the shoot helped create a bond of trust, respect and comfort between the two actors.

Sharing her experience of working with Vikrant, Vedika said the workshops allowed them to focus on the emotional truth of every scene rather than worrying about appearances.

"Working with Vikrant was honestly a joy. He's an incredibly generous actor. He really listens, and when you're acting opposite someone who's that present, it naturally makes your own performance more honest. We also had a really healthy working relationship from day one. We did intimacy workshops before filming, which created a space built on trust, respect and comfort. I think that's so important because once you feel safe, you stop worrying about how you look and start focusing on the truth of the scene," she shared.

Vedika further revealed that she and Vikrant followed a simple ritual before many of their takes, which helped them stay spontaneous during emotional and intimate moments.

"We also had this tiny ritual before a lot of our takes where we'd look at each other and just say, 'Let's play.' It sounds simple, but it reminded us not to overthink. Acting is reacting, and some of our favourite moments happened because we gave ourselves permission to be spontaneous," she added.

'Mussafir Cafe', the movie marks another significant project for Vedika after her performance in 'Nischanchi'.

The actress stars opposite Vikrant Massey in the romantic drama, which promises an emotionally layered story centred on human relationships, love and heartbreaks.

Directed by Anish Shah, 'Mussafir Cafe' also stars Mahima Makwana in the lead role. The film is set to premiere on July 24.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors awarded across India: Govt

10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors awarded across India: Govt

The Oval to stage WTC Final 2027 from June 9

The Oval to stage WTC Final 2027 from June 9

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series (Photo Credit: Yogalakshmi/Instagram)

Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series

ECB unveils schedule for 2027 men's and women's home Ashes

ECB unveils schedule for 2027 men's and women's home Ashes

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin likely to resign soon: Reports (File image)

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin likely to resign soon: Reports

Sonu Nigam decodes changing music trends among youth, reveals why classical music and Ghazals have a niche audience

Sonu Nigam decodes changing music trends among youth, reveals why classical music and Ghazals have a niche audience

Pakistan hikes price of petrol by PKR 6.39, diesel by PKR 7.83 (File image)

Pakistan hikes price of petrol by PKR 6.39, diesel by PKR 7.83

India a much better destination to invest for European companies: Report

India a much better destination to invest for European companies: Report

PVR INOX Q1 profit drops nearly 70 pc sequentially to Rs 56.5 crore

PVR INOX Q1 profit drops nearly 70 pc sequentially to Rs 56.5 crore