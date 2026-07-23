Glasgow waits for the Games buzz as Commonwealth spectacle prepares to begin

Glasgow, July 23 (IANS) With the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 just hours away, Glasgow is ready. The venues are dressed up, volunteers are in place and the city’s transport network is prepared. Yet, one thing still seems to be missing, the unmistakable buzz of thousands of fans that usually accompanies a major multi-sport event.

A stroll through the city centre and around several competition venues reveals a surprisingly calm atmosphere. While banners, signboards and Games branding are visible across Glasgow, the large crowds of travelling supporters are yet to arrive.

Many volunteers, however, remain optimistic. Speaking to IANS, a few volunteers admitted that the build-up has been quieter than expected. While some believe last-minute travel plans may still bring spectators to the city, others feel the biggest reason lies elsewhere.

“This edition is very different from previous Commonwealth Games,” one volunteer said. “With only few sports on the programme, it naturally attracts fewer athletes, officials and fans. Earlier editions had many more disciplines, bringing in much larger crowds.”

The scaled-down format, introduced after Glasgow stepped in to host the Games, has sparked mixed reactions among sports enthusiasts. Several traditional Commonwealth sports are absent, reducing the overall footprint of the event and, in turn, the number of visiting delegations and supporters.

Despite the slow start, organisers are confident the atmosphere will change once competition gets underway.

They expect spectators from across Scotland and travelling fans from Commonwealth nations to fill the stands over the coming days, particularly for high-profile events featuring medal contenders.

For now, Glasgow waits patiently.

The city has done its part. The venues are ready, volunteers are smiling, and the countdown has almost ended. As the opening ceremony lights up Thursday evening, organisers will hope it also ignites the sporting spirit that has made previous Commonwealth Games memorable, proving that even a leaner edition can still capture the imagination of fans.

--IANS

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