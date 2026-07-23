Arun Vijay tells Vijay: I can never forget your words of encouragement when I was in my low phase!

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan' finally hit screens on Friday, well known Tamil actor Arun Vijay penned an emotional note to actor Vijay, in which he recalled how Vijay had shared words of encouragement with him when he was in his low phase and how it changed his entire perspective and purpose.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the heartfelt message, Arun Vijay wrote, "To the person I admire as a colleague, an elder brother and a leader... with happy tears and a proud heart, (I am) ready to witness the #onelastdance of our #Thalapathy Viijay anna!!"

He went on to say, "You have always inspired us through your work and setting a benchmark in the industry. I can never forget your words of encouragement when I was in my low phase, it changed my entire perspective & purpose. Thank you anna... We will miss you here, but happy that you have taken a bigger role now in serving people. Sure you will give your 100% as you always have. We stand by you. Love you loads!!#Jananayagan @actorvijay."

Arun Vijay wasn't the only one who turned emotional. Actor Mahat Raghavendra too had penned his thoughts on watching Vijay's last film.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to Vijay for all his films which he said had filled his childhood with happiness, Mahat Raghavendra wrote, "Dearest Vijay Anna, Tomorrow, Jana Nayagan releases, and my heart feels heavy. I grew up watching you. Your smile, your jokes, and your films filled my childhood with happiness. Every release was a celebration, and every visit to the theatre felt special because you were on that screen."

He went on to say, "I write this not just as one among millions of fans, but as someone who was blessed to share the screen with you as your younger brother in Jilla. That memory will always be one of the greatest gifts of my life."

Stating that theatres would always be full and that many stars would come and light up the silver screen, Mahat said, "Many films will be made. But no one can ever replace you. The magic of watching a Thalapathy film on the big screen is something I will miss forever."

Thanking Vijay for the memories, he said, "Thank you for all the memories, the smiles, and the happiness you gave us. Your magic may leave the silver screen, but it will never leave our hearts. To us, you'll always be the one and only Ilaya Thalapathy... our forever Thalapathy."

For the unaware, director H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' has triggered huge interest as it is Vijay's last film as an actor. It was originally scheduled for release for the festival of Pongal in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board only recently cleared the film, which was submitted to it for clearance in December last year.

'Jana Nayagan', which hits screens on Thursday, boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

--IANS

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