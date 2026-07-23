Soniya Bansal backs Shreya Kalra amid Akanksha Choudhary controversy: 'Sometimes situations are blown out of proportion'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Soniya Bansal has shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy involving Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary.

The actress extended her support to Shreya and suggested that certain situations can sometimes be exaggerated or taken out of context. Soniya told IANS, “I am wholeheartedly supporting Shreya Kalra for Lock Upp Season 2 because before anything else, she is my friend. She interviewed me in the past, and during every interaction, I found her to be extremely hardworking, respectful, and dedicated towards her work. I have always admired the confidence with which she carries herself and the passion she has for creating content and connecting with people.”

“Regarding the Akanksha Choudhary controversy, I know there are many opinions circulating online, but I personally choose to stand by Shreya. Every story has different perspectives, and I don’t believe anyone should be judged solely based on social media discussions or one incident. As her friend, I support Shreya during this controversy because I know the kind of person she is. We all make mistakes, misunderstandings happen, and sometimes situations are blown out of proportion. What matters is how a person grows and moves forward.”

Soniya added, “For me, friendship means standing beside someone not only when everything is going well but also when they are facing criticism. I support Shreya in the Akanksha controversy because I believe she deserves fairness and the opportunity to express her side. I hope people watch her journey in Lock Upp with an open mind instead of forming opinions beforehand.”

“As a contestant, I genuinely believe Shreya has everything needed to become one of the strongest players in Lock Upp Season 2. She is intelligent, fearless, emotionally strong, and knows how to keep audiences engaged. I wish her nothing but success and hope she wins hearts throughout the season.”

Shreya Kalra faced online criticism after she allegedly made personal remarks about Akanksha Choudhary. The two were recently involved in a heated verbal exchange, during which Shreya allegedly called Akanksha a "homewrecker" and made comments about her family’s financial background.

--IANS

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