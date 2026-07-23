July 23, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Sports Min Mandaviya, Indian diaspora raise 'Cheer 4 Bharat' rally cry in Glasgow

CWG 2026: Sports Min Mandaviya, Indian diaspora raise 'Cheer 4 Bharat' rally cry for Indian contingent

Glasgow, July 23 (IANS) In a bid to rally support for Indian athletes participating in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, sport minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with the Indian diaspora organised a cycling event under the 'Cheer 4 Bharat' banner and promoted global physical well-being.

For India, it marks the nation's 19th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut in the 1934 edition. A 124-member Indian contingent will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, as athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para-sports compete for medals.

India will begin their campaign with lawn bowl events across men's and women's disciplines.

Highlighting the effort, Mandaviya stated that the initiative carries a broader message that fitness is essential for every global citizen.

"To support Indian athletes participating in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Indian diaspora organized the 'Cheer 4 Bharat' initiative to boost their morale. Through this, we sent a message that fitness is essential for every citizen of the world. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement, and our diaspora remains deeply connected to this cause," Mandaviya said.

"For any nation to prosper, its citizens must be fit. Fit citizens build a healthy society, and only a healthy society can construct a prosperous nation," Mandaviya said, urging citizens to unite under the national fitness campaign as part of the collective resolve to build a developed nation," he added.

Stressing the multifaceted benefits of cycling, the minister noted that it serves as a powerful solution to environmental pollution, a key tool for personal fitness, and an effective remedy for urban traffic congestion.

Through the cycling event organised under the 'Cheer 4 Bharat' banner, the Indian diaspora aimed to send a message of global environmental responsibility—working together to save the planet—while rallying behind Indian athletes on the international stage.

"Cycling serves as a powerful solution to pollution, a key to fitness, and a remedy for traffic congestion. By cycling, we want to share a message with the world: let us work together to save our planet and protect the environment. Today, through our cycling event as part of Cheer 4 Bharat, the Indian diaspora came together to rally behind and strengthen our athletes," he said.

--IANS

bc/

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