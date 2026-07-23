‘Wish to return as a capped player’: Prabhsimran eyes India debut in Zimbabwe

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh is hoping the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe becomes the moment he finally makes his international debut, with the uncapped opener saying his immediate goal is to earn his first India cap and make the most of the opportunity if selected.

Named in India's squad after impressing in domestic cricket and the IPL, Prabhsimran also described the intense competition for opening slots as a positive challenge and praised fellow youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following their recent stint together with India A.

For the 24-year-old, a maiden appearance in India's colours would fulfil one of the biggest ambitions he has carried since taking up the sport.

"When you start playing cricket, there are two main objectives in your mind, and even in your parents' minds, to represent the country and to play in the IPL. I am playing in the IPL, but now I've gotten this opportunity to represent the country. I got it earlier as well during the Asian Games, but unfortunately, I couldn't play. Now, my only wish is that I return as a capped player this time around and, obviously, perform well there so that I get more opportunities,” Prabhsimran told JioStar.

Prabhsimran was part of India's squad for the Asian Games but did not feature in a match. With another opportunity now knocking, the opener is eager to translate selection into an on-field appearance and establish himself in the national setup.

Competition at the top of India's batting order has intensified with several young players staking a claim through domestic performances and the IPL. However, Prabhsimran believes the battle for places is a healthy one that pushes players to improve.

"The IPL is such a big platform where you rub shoulders with international players from all around the world, youngsters from across the country, established players representing India, and even legends who are playing alongside you. So, obviously, it is a bit tough. But if you look at it, it's healthy competition. There is so much competition just for the opening spot in the Indian team, and the only thing that comes to mind is, 'Just give me an opportunity, and if I get the chance, hopefully I'll do well',” he added.

Prabhsimran also reflected on his recent experience opening the innings alongside teenage batter Sooryavanshi during the India A assignments against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, saying the partnership allowed the two youngsters to learn from each other both on and off the field.

"Recently, we went to play the India A series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and Vaibhav was there with me too. Watching him bat is so much fun; it brings a lot of joy. Since we were opening together, we got to spend more time together and discuss various things. It was a great experience,” Prabhsimran stated.

--IANS

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