Fardeen Khan recalls father Feroz Khan’s special bond with Farida Jalal, says he ‘held her in high regard’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan opened up about his late father Feroz Khan’s admiration and respect for veteran actress Farida Jalal.

Recalling their association, Fardeen shared that his father always held Farida in the highest regard as an actress and often spoke fondly about working with her. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Fardeen also revisited his own connection with the actress, sharing that she had known him since his childhood days during the making of Dharmatma. He expressed his happiness over meeting her again after several years and described the reunion as a special moment.

Sharing his picture with the veteran actress, the ‘No. Entry’ actor wrote, “It was such a pleasure meeting one of Hindi cinema’s finest actresses again after so many years. Farida Aunty knew me as a child during Dharmatma, and I’ve always remembered her with great affection. Khan saab held her in the highest regard as an actress and always spoke about how much he enjoyed working with her.”

“It was wonderful seeing you yesterday, Farida Aunty. You truly made my day. Sadly, this is the second series we’ve worked on together without sharing a single scene. Maybe third time lucky.”

Fardeen Khan and Farida Jalal starred together in the 2002 romantic drama movie “Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein.” They both also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’

Speaking of Dharmatma, the film was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. The cast included Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Premnath, Imtiaz Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal, Ranjeet, Helen, Madan Puri, Jeevan, Iftekhar, Dara Singh, Satyen Kappu and Sudhir.

Farida Jalal played the role of Mona, while Feroz Khan portrayed Ranbir in the 1975 film ‘Dharmatma.’

Farida Jalal, with a career spanning nearly five decades, has featured in over 200 films. Celebrated for her versatility, she has delivered several memorable performances, particularly through her supporting roles in mainstream Bollywood films.

--IANS

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