November 13, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Assam road accident, announces ex-gratia

Kaziranga: Wreckage of a minibus following a head-on collision with a container truck near Rongajan in Golaghat district, Assam on Friday, November 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of at least 23 lives in the mishap in the Golaghat district of Assam close.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief, he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister's Office wrote on X: "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the mishap in Golaghat district of Assam. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," said the message on X.

Earlier, a mini-bus was involved in a devastating collision with a container truck near Assam's Kaziranga, claiming 23 lives on Thursday.

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said that preliminary investigations pointed to over-speeding and violation of traffic restrictions in the Kaziranga area.

According to the police, the Traveller mini-bus was moving at a very high speed before the accident.

Investigators suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision with the container truck.

"The bus was running at very high speed and was violating restrictions imposed near the park. We believe the driver lost control before the vehicle collided with the container truck," Deka said.

Police said the exact number of passengers travelling in the mini-bus was yet to be ascertained.

Further details regarding the injured and the identities of all the victims are awaited.

--IANS

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